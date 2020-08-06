OAX Reaches Market Cap of $12.03 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $2.49 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.34 or 0.04976545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00029968 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013638 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,316,000 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

