Observer Trading 85.5% Higher This Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $5.06 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.02010141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00192752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110228 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,573,616 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

