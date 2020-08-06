Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Trading Up 2.5%

Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

About Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG develops production systems, components, and services for high-technology products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers, and Drive Systems. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings that enhance the performance of tools and precision components; and offers specialized components, and surface engineering products and services under the Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco, and Oerlikon AM brand names.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oc Oerlikon Co. Pfaeffikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.