Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 7.1%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.66, 1,177,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,888,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.