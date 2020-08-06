Ofer Segev Sells 2,000 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 496,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,440. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

