OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $8,951.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,781.41 or 0.99994440 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00160968 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004769 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,873,016 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

