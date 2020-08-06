Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stake Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up 2.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.75% of Omnicell worth $22,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

