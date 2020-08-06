OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,859,000 after buying an additional 1,067,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,466,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 107,434 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 412,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,550,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

