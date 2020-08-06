Ontology Hits Market Capitalization of $502.40 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Ontology has a total market cap of $502.40 million and $87.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, Hotbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029321 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,029,877 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Indodax, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, BitMart, BCEX, Hotbit, Koinex, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.