Oppenheimer Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average is $108.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,212 shares of company stock worth $8,550,517. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

