Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

CLLS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 135,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $733.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cellectis by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

