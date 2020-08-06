Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $917.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 200,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,040,751 shares in the company, valued at $55,903,562.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 622,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,708. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $9,411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,238 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 177.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,676 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

