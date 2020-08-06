Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Shares of PTE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 861,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 166.22% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.