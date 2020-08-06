Opus Market Cap Hits $394,046.60 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market capitalization of $394,046.60 and $83.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.02010141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00192752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110228 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

