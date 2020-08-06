Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07, 2,970,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,717,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Oragenics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oragenics by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Oragenics in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Third Security LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 197.9% in the first quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 4,612,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,000 shares during the period.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

