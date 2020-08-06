Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $157.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $538,018.26 and $157.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00856500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.01173090 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,878.41 or 1.00252244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00137212 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00115158 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

