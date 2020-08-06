Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70, 967,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,135,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Organovo by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Organovo by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

