Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of OC opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

