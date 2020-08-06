Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.