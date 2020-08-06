PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

About PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN)

There is no company description available for Pacific Alliance Bank.

