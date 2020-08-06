Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Bought by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Par Pacific comprises 2.3% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Par Pacific worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Par Pacific by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 372,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,007. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

