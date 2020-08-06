PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology accounts for about 11.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 2.18% of PAR Technology worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 159,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,226. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

