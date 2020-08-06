Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 1,582,800 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 115.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.71% of Pitney Bowes worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.5% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:PBI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 457,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,897. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.40 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

