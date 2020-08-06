Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 374,900 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean makes up about 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.16% of Ultra Clean worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 311,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 279,035 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $3,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 561.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 201,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 125,813 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 690.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 135,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 23,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,994 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

