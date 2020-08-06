Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 4,000 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jabil makes up approximately 2.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.48% of Jabil worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Jabil by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,752 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Jabil by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 843,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Jabil by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 775,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 267,478 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 24,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,632. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 146.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

