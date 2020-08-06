Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 4,000 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Rexnord worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Rexnord by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

