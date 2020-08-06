Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 96,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.01% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,148,000.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. 119,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

