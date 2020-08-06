Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 459,025 Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 459,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.27% of Kaleyra as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

KLR traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,492. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

