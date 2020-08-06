Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of Kforce worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 6,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,379 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFRC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

