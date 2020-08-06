Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 18,000 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.13% of Fluidigm worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 24.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,145,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 669,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 43,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.35. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

