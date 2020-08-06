Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 2,300 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for approximately 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.26% of Ciena worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $94,030,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ciena by 361.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,269,824 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 692,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.96. 90,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,161. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,100 shares of company stock worth $9,106,860. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.