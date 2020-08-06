Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 3,700 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for about 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.35% of Entegris worth $28,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Entegris by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Entegris by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Entegris by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Entegris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,101 shares of company stock worth $14,362,724. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King boosted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

