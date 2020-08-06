Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,193,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,113,000 after buying an additional 513,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 82.0% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 874,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,708,000 after buying an additional 393,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,411,000 after buying an additional 321,708 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average of $214.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

