Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 3.76% of Citi Trends worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 44.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.50. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.83). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

