Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.62% of OptiNose worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. OptiNose Inc has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 230.50% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. Analysts expect that OptiNose Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

