Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 6.83% of Tilly’s worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tilly’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 36,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 18,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.69. Tilly’s Inc has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.