Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. NeoPhotonics comprises about 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 3.89% of NeoPhotonics worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,891 shares of company stock valued at $526,604 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 97,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $413.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.53.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

