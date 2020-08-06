Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $18.59 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark makes up 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.45% of American Woodmark worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.44. 3,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

