Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $2.85 Million Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.31% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 258.31% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,027 shares of company stock worth $280,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Cowen upped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

