Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $20.19 Million Position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 659,972 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.33% of Calix worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Calix by 56.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 15,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

CALX traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 60,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,917. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -93.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $22.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

