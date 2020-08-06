Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $20.26 Million Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,250 shares during the quarter. Westrock makes up about 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.28% of Westrock worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Westrock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,131. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

