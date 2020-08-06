Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $28.14 Million Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 116,300 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up approximately 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of Globus Medical worth $28,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 148,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

