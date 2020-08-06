Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $3.61 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of FormFactor worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,531. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.