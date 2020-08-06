Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.84% of Vocera Communications worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 173,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000.

Several analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $1,662,045. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,675. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

