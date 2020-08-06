Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 137.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 98.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.21. 15,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

