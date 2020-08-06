Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.45% of Kelly Services worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 573.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 141,158 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kelly Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kelly Services by 74.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kelly Services by 161.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kelly Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,834. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $642.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

