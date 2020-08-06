Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of Progress Software worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 354,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,642. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

