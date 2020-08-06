Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for approximately 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 5.77% of Extreme Networks worth $30,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 117,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 452,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,941.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,782. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $611.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

