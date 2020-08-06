Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 169,050 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,050 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials comprises 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.87% of Summit Materials worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after purchasing an additional 257,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research cut their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

