Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 85,200 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.77% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,814 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,353,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 373.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 751,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,695,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 673,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 40,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.62 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $51,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

